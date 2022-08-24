Overview of Dr. Ghadir Salame, MD

Dr. Ghadir Salame, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Salame works at Nyu Langone Ambulatory Care Bay Ridge in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Richmond Hill, NY and Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.