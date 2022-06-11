Dr. Ghaith Habboub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Habboub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ghaith Habboub, MD
Dr. Ghaith Habboub, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital18101 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44111 Directions (833) 989-2044Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
I highly recommend anyone with spondylolisthesis to have Dr. G. Habboub as there neurosurgeon. It has been several months since my surgery. I have waited to comment until I have healed enough to give an accurate review. On my initial video conference call with Dr Habboub I felt very comfortable with his comments about my condition. He was very straightforward and professional with his opinion of what was happening to my body and answered all of my questions. When we finally met in person before the surgery he explained the procedure thoroughly and set my mind at ease. Currently I am pain free and living a normal life. For all of the follow up conference calls he was always on time and interested in how I was healing. I feel I made a great choice in having him as my neurosurgeon.
- Neurosurgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1740548650
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
