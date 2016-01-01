Overview

Dr. Ghaith Ibrahim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Ibrahim works at Pioneer Medical Associates PC in Warren, MI with other offices in Clinton Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.