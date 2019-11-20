Dr. Ghaleb Saab, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ghaleb Saab, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ghaleb Saab, MD
Dr. Ghaleb Saab, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.
Dr. Saab works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Saab's Office Locations
-
1
Riverside Medical Clinic Inc.7117 Brockton Ave Fl 2, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (951) 590-4791
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saab?
Dr. Saab is a very compassionate doctor. He is very interested in providing the best care possible.
About Dr. Ghaleb Saab, MD
- Hematology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1396720850
Education & Certifications
- The Ohio State University Hospitals
- Amer U Med Ctr, Beirut
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saab has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saab accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saab works at
Dr. Saab speaks Arabic and French.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Saab. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saab.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.