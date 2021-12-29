Overview of Dr. Ghaleb Sabbah, MD

Dr. Ghaleb Sabbah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They completed their residency with Ball Memorial Hospital



Dr. Sabbah works at Total Health Medical Of The Desert in Palm Springs, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.