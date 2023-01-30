Dr. Ghali Ghali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ghali Ghali, MD
Overview of Dr. Ghali Ghali, MD
Dr. Ghali Ghali, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Dr. Ghali works at
Dr. Ghali's Office Locations
-
1
WK Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Institute - Bossier City2400 Hospital Dr Ste 490, Bossier City, LA 71111 Directions
-
2
WK Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Institute - Shreveport2508 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 410, Shreveport, LA 71118 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ghali?
Dr. Ghali and his magnificent team of doctors where my answer to being diagnosed as CANCER FREE. They where all very knowledgeable ,caring and compassionate. Tough surgery made easy by their expertise.
About Dr. Ghali Ghali, MD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1417981739
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghali has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ghali using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ghali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghali works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.