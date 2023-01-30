See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Bossier City, LA
Dr. Ghali Ghali, MD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
4.2 (24)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ghali Ghali, MD

Dr. Ghali Ghali, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.

Dr. Ghali works at WK Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Institute in Bossier City, LA with other offices in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ghali's Office Locations

  1. 1
    WK Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Institute - Bossier City
    2400 Hospital Dr Ste 490, Bossier City, LA 71111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    WK Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Institute - Shreveport
    2508 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 410, Shreveport, LA 71118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Willis-Knighton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Sinusitis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bell's Palsy
Acute Sinusitis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bell's Palsy

Acute Sinusitis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bell's Palsy
Benign Bone and Soft Tissue Tumors
Bisphosphonate-Induced Osteonecrosis
Blepharochalasis
Bone Graft Harvesting
Botox® for Blepharospasm
Branchial Clefts - Characteristic Facies - Growth Retardation - Imperforate Nasolacrimal Duct
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Chronic Laryngitis
Chronic Pharyngitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Deviated Septum
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Ectropion of Eyelid
Erythema Multiforme
Facial Fracture
Graves' Disease
Gum Cancer
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Hemangioma
Hyperparathyroidism
Hypertelorism
Hyperthyroidism
Impacted Teeth
Laryngeal Cancer
Leukoplakia
Lichen Planus
Lip Cancer
Liposuction
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
Lymphadenopathy
Malocclusion (Bad Bite)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nasal Polyp
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Orbital Cellulitis
Oropharyngeal and Esophageal Disorders
Osteomyelitis
Osteoradionecrosis
Parotid Gland Cancer
Pediatric Head and Neck Masses
Salivary Gland Cancer
Salivary Gland Cyst
Salivary Gland Diseases
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Skin Cancer
Sleep Apnea
Small Chin
Snoring
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Soft Tissue Tumors of Head and Neck
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Nodule
Tongue Cancer
Tongue-Tie
Tonsil Cancer
Torticollis
Treatment of Airway Obstruction
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Velopharyngeal Incompetence
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vantage Health Plan

    Jan 30, 2023
    Dr. Ghali and his magnificent team of doctors where my answer to being diagnosed as CANCER FREE. They where all very knowledgeable ,caring and compassionate. Tough surgery made easy by their expertise.
    Mona LaBauve — Jan 30, 2023
    About Dr. Ghali Ghali, MD

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417981739
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
