Overview of Dr. Ghalib Husseini, MD

Dr. Ghalib Husseini, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Husseini works at Group Health Specialty Center in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.