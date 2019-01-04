See All Hand Surgeons in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Ghalib Husseini, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.7 (9)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ghalib Husseini, MD

Dr. Ghalib Husseini, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Husseini works at Group Health Specialty Center in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Husseini's Office Locations

    Group Health Cooperative Tacoma
    209 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis
Carpal Tunnel Release
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis
Carpal Tunnel Release

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 04, 2019
    He has operated on my hands 4 times and is a great dr. I teust him completely.
    Hermine in WA — Jan 04, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ghalib Husseini, MD
    About Dr. Ghalib Husseini, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1750450490
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center

