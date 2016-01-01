Overview of Dr. Ghana Kang, MD

Dr. Ghana Kang, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Hematology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from FREIE UNIVERSITY BERLN / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.



Dr. Kang works at Inova Loudoun Hospital in Leesburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.