Overview

Dr. Ghanem Almounajed, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital, Bronson Methodist Hospital, Hurley Medical Center and Mclaren Flint.



Dr. Almounajed works at Michigan Gastroenterology Clinic in Flint, MI with other offices in Grand Blanc, MI and Portage, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.