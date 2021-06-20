Dr. Ghanem Almounajed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Almounajed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ghanem Almounajed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ghanem Almounajed, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital, Bronson Methodist Hospital, Hurley Medical Center and Mclaren Flint.
Dr. Almounajed works at
Locations
-
1
Nasir Ahmad MD PC5059 Villa Linde Pkwy Ste 28, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 720-7600
-
2
Hurley Medical Center1 Hurley Plz, Flint, MI 48503 Directions (810) 262-9010
-
3
The Center for Gastrointestinal Health At Health P600 Health Park Blvd Ste E, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 603-8210
-
4
Digestive Health Associates of Southwest Michigan PC3304 Cooley Ct, Portage, MI 49024 Directions (269) 349-2266Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
- Bronson Methodist Hospital
- Hurley Medical Center
- Mclaren Flint
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Almounajed?
I called the office on a Friday afternoon at 4pm and was given an appointment for the following Monday due to some troubling symptoms. (My GP had an appointment for me with a different doctor over a month out!). Cancer was found and thankfully treated quickly and I've been in remission for years! His office staff and Dr. Almounajed is amazing and put me on the road to recovery!
About Dr. Ghanem Almounajed, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1235146150
Education & Certifications
- University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Almounajed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Almounajed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Almounajed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Almounajed works at
Dr. Almounajed has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Almounajed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Almounajed speaks Arabic.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Almounajed. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Almounajed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Almounajed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Almounajed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.