Dr. Ghanshyam Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ghanshyam Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Ghanshyam Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gadsden, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from VICTORIA UNIVERSITY OF MANCHESTER / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Gadsden Regional Medical Center, Grandview Medical Center and Riverview Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
-
1
Women's Healthcare Professionals P.c.808 S 4th St, Gadsden, AL 35901 Directions (256) 543-3047
-
2
Riverview Regional Medical Center600 S 3rd St, Gadsden, AL 35901 Directions (256) 543-5200
-
3
Gadsden Regional Medical Center1007 Goodyear Ave, Gadsden, AL 35903 Directions (256) 543-3047
Hospital Affiliations
- Gadsden Regional Medical Center
- Grandview Medical Center
- Riverview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Dr. Patel treated my 84 year old Mother during a hospital stay. She was having many issues other than her heart, Dr. Patel went above and beyond to get her help with issues not related to her heart when we were getting no help from other doctors. I can never express the gratitude for him when we were struggling trying to get any help. His office staff were extremely kind and very help.
About Dr. Ghanshyam Patel, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1275542508
Education & Certifications
- VICTORIA UNIVERSITY OF MANCHESTER / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.