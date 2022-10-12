Dr. Ghassan Abusaid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abusaid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ghassan Abusaid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ghassan Abusaid, MD
Dr. Ghassan Abusaid, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their fellowship with Okla Hlth Sci Ctr|The Methodist Hospital, DeBakey Heart and Vascular Center
Dr. Abusaid works at
Dr. Abusaid's Office Locations
Methodist Physicians RiverCity CardioVascular - Westover Hills11212 State Highway 151medical Plz Ste 360, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 756-5090Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills
- Metropolitan Methodist Hospital
- Texas Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ghassan Abusaid followed me during inpatient stay at Westover Hills (Christus Santa Rosa). I was a complicated case due to infection before my aorta heart replacement. Dr. Abusaid was excellent. He took over my case from my outpatient cardiologist and, according to my wife, was very caring and communicated with the family very professionally and helpfully.
About Dr. Ghassan Abusaid, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1487858072
Education & Certifications
- Okla Hlth Sci Ctr|The Methodist Hospital, DeBakey Heart and Vascular Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abusaid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abusaid accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abusaid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abusaid works at
Dr. Abusaid has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease, Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abusaid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Abusaid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abusaid.
