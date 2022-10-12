Overview of Dr. Ghassan Abusaid, MD

Dr. Ghassan Abusaid, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their fellowship with Okla Hlth Sci Ctr|The Methodist Hospital, DeBakey Heart and Vascular Center



Dr. Abusaid works at Methodist Physicians RiverCity CardioVascular - Westover Hills in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease, Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.