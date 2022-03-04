Overview of Dr. Ghassan Al-Jazayrly, MD

Dr. Ghassan Al-Jazayrly, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Huntington Park, CA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Al-Jazayrly works at Community Hospital Anestheslgy in Huntington Park, CA with other offices in Glendale, CA and Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.