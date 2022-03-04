See All Hematologists in Huntington Park, CA
Dr. Ghassan Al-Jazayrly, MD

Hematology & Oncology
4.4 (16)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ghassan Al-Jazayrly, MD

Dr. Ghassan Al-Jazayrly, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Huntington Park, CA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Al-Jazayrly works at Community Hospital Anestheslgy in Huntington Park, CA with other offices in Glendale, CA and Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Al-Jazayrly's Office Locations

    Community Hospital of Huntington Park
    2623 E Slauson Ave, Huntington Park, CA 90255 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 583-1931
    S. California Hematology Oncology Medical Group
    1510 S Central Ave Ste 300, Glendale, CA 91204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 241-4300
    S. California Hematology Oncology Medical Group
    1300 N Vermont Ave Ste 660, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 660-6200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acquired Aplastic Anemia Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Aplastic Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
B-Cell Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
B-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
B-Cell Prolymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinomas With Milia and Coarse, Sparse Hair Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Endocrine Tumors of Pancreas Chevron Icon
Endocrine Tumors of the Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gorlin Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Malignant Tumor Chevron Icon
Mammography Services Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Umbilical Blood Cord Sampling (PUBS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spleen Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tumor Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • LACare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Providence Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 04, 2022
    Dr. Al-Jazayrly was my dad's oncologist. He's the kind of doctor you don't mind having to see. Some doctors get irritated when you ask a lot of questions and make suggestions, but he instead always joked "Here comes the daughter with her notebook and questions!" Great doctor and great human. I traveled from out of state monthly during my dad's cancer treatments, and one time I wasn't feeling well myself and while some doctors would be a jerk about answering a medical escort's personal problems he was so kind as to give me advice for my own care, and I'll never forget it. We tried different chemo protocols until we found what worked, and Dad's cancer never returned.
    ALG — Mar 04, 2022
    About Dr. Ghassan Al-Jazayrly, MD

    • Hematology & Oncology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, Arabic, Armenian, Russian and Spanish
    • 1679590566
    Education & Certifications

    • UCDMC UC Davis Med Ctr
    • USC/USC-LAC Med Ctr
    • University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine
    • U Sc Med Ctr
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ghassan Al-Jazayrly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Jazayrly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Al-Jazayrly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Al-Jazayrly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Al-Jazayrly has seen patients for Anemia, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Al-Jazayrly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Jazayrly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Jazayrly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Jazayrly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Jazayrly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

