Dr. Ghassan Al-Zaghrini, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine.



Dr. Al-Zaghrini works at Hillcroft Medical Clinic Association in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Prolapse, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.