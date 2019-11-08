Dr. Alayli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghassan Alayli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ghassan Alayli, MD
Dr. Ghassan Alayli, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Amer U Beirut and is affiliated with Trinity Medical Center East.
They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alayli's Office Locations
- 1 3 Robinson Plz Ste 210, Pittsburgh, PA 15205 Directions (412) 489-6445
- 2 601 Colliers Way Ste 410, Weirton, WV 26062 Directions (304) 723-1097
-
3
Weirton Medical Center651 Colliers Way Ste 402, Weirton, WV 26062 Directions (304) 723-1097Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Medical Center East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr.Alayli Upon recommendation from my primary care Physician to figure out whether or not I have an auto immune disease...He was very thorough, very personable, and explained things to me in a way that I finally could understand… I would highly recommend him to anyone who needs him
About Dr. Ghassan Alayli, MD
- Rheumatology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1669443107
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Saint Agnes Hospital
- Saint Agnes Hospital
- Amer U Beirut
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alayli, there are benefits to both methods.