Psychiatrists in Hinsdale, IL
Dr. Ghassan Aldurra, MD

Psychiatry
3.4 (17)
Map Pin Small Hinsdale, IL
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ghassan Aldurra, MD

Dr. Ghassan Aldurra, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Aldurra works at Elmhurst Memorial Guidance Services in Hinsdale, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Aldurra's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Good Hope Behavioral Health
    12 Salt Creek Ln Ste 405, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 789-7800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Individual Adult Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Ghassan Aldurra, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699781310
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ghassan Aldurra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aldurra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aldurra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aldurra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aldurra works at Elmhurst Memorial Guidance Services in Hinsdale, IL. View the full address on Dr. Aldurra’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Aldurra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aldurra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aldurra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aldurra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

