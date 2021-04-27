Dr. Ghassan Dalati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dalati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ghassan Dalati, MD
Dr. Ghassan Dalati, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Enterprise, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from C.U. Shah Medical College and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital and Medical Center Enterprise.
Daniel E. Gadzala M.d.101 E Brunson St Ste 110, Enterprise, AL 36330 Directions (334) 348-4278
Medical Center Enterprise400 N Edwards St, Enterprise, AL 36330 Directions (334) 347-0584Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
- Flowers Hospital
- Medical Center Enterprise
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My visit was very pleasant. The staff was sweet and well mannered. A individual could not ever go wrong by choosing Dr. Dalati + his staff. Sincerely, Mrs. Kevin Pairrett
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- C.U. Shah Medical College
Dr. Dalati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dalati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dalati has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dalati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Dalati. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dalati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dalati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dalati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.