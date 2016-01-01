Overview

Dr. Ghassan Dalloul, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from CHEKIANG PROVIDENCE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Dalloul works at Hope Restores Counseling in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ and Lake Havasu City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.