Dr. Ghassan Fraij, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fraij is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ghassan Fraij, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ghassan Fraij, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Oklahoma and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center, St. Luke's Medical Center and Valleywise Health Medical Center.
Dr. Fraij works at
Locations
-
1
Arizona Cardiovascular Care2501 E Southern Ave Ste 16, Tempe, AZ 85282 Directions (480) 878-4077Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
-
2
Mercy Integrated Health Dba Mercy Fami1847 E Southern Ave Ste 4, Tempe, AZ 85282 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- St. Luke's Medical Center
- Valleywise Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fraij?
Excellent care
About Dr. Ghassan Fraij, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1225253800
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina
- University of Oklahoma
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fraij accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fraij has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fraij works at
Dr. Fraij has seen patients for Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fraij on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fraij speaks Arabic.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fraij. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fraij.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fraij, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fraij appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.