Dr. Ghassan Gus Freiha, MD
Overview of Dr. Ghassan Gus Freiha, MD
Dr. Ghassan Gus Freiha, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Marcos, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak and Resolute Health Hospital.
Dr. Freiha works at
Dr. Freiha's Office Locations
San Marcos Urology151 Stagecoach Trl Ste 105, San Marcos, TX 78666 Directions (512) 396-5177
Comal Urology876 Loop 337 Ste 302, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (830) 625-8008
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
- Resolute Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
First visit, worried about prostate cancer. Went over lab work and did a physical exam...all good. The nicest physician I've ever met...sincere,warm, engaging, and very reassuring. Very pleasant experience.
About Dr. Ghassan Gus Freiha, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1841220092
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Center
- University of Texas Health Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freiha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freiha accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freiha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freiha has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freiha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Freiha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freiha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freiha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freiha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.