Overview of Dr. Ghassan Ghorayeb, MD

Dr. Ghassan Ghorayeb, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with United Hospital Center.



Dr. Ghorayeb works at WVU Medicine in Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.