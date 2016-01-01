Overview of Dr. Ghassan Hamady, MD

Dr. Ghassan Hamady, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Amer U Beirut and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Hamady works at Ghassan T Hamady MD in Hialeah, FL with other offices in Miami Lakes, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urethral Stricture, TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.