Overview

Dr. Ghassan Kazmouz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center, Eisenhower Medical Center and Hi-desert Medical Center.



Dr. Kazmouz works at Coachella Valley Cardiology in Palm Springs, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.