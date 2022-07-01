Overview of Dr. Ghassan Khayyat, MD

Dr. Ghassan Khayyat, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fairlawn, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center.



Dr. Khayyat works at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Health & Wellness Center in Fairlawn, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas, Secondary Malignancies and Stereotactic Radiosurgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.