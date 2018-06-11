See All Allergists & Immunologists in Tiffin, OH
Dr. Ghassan Safadi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Ghassan Safadi, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ghassan Safadi, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Tiffin, OH. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Jordan / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Fulton County Health Center, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital and Wood County Hospital.

Dr. Safadi works at Dr. Safadi & Associates, Inc. in Tiffin, OH with other offices in Lima, OH, Perrysburg, OH, Sylvania, OH, Defiance, OH, Bowling Green, OH, Findlay, OH, Wauseon, OH and Fremont, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy Clinic Ohio (Tiffin Office)
    3101 W US Highway 224 Ste A, Tiffin, OH 44883 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 443-1733
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Dr. Safadi & Associates, Inc.
    750 W High St Ste 210, Lima, OH 45801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 225-7285
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:45pm
  3. 3
    Allergy Clinic Ohio (Perrysburg Office)
    900 W South Boundary St, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 843-7780
    Monday
    12:00pm - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Dr. Safadi & Associates, Inc.
    7640 Sylvania Ave Ste J, Sylvania, OH 43560 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 843-7780
    Monday
    7:45am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    Dr. Safadi & Associates, Inc.
    1018 Ralston Ave Ste 102, Defiance, OH 43512 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 990-1170
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
  6. 6
    Allergy Clinic Ohio (Bowling Green Office)
    960 W Wooster St, Bowling Green, OH 43402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 843-7780
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:45am - 2:30pm
  7. 7
    Allergy Clinic Ohio (Findlay Office)
    1818 Chapel Dr Ste A, Findlay, OH 45840 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 427-2900
  8. 8
    Allergy Clinic Ohio (Wauseon)
    725 S Shoop Ave # 2, Wauseon, OH 43567 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 843-7780
  9. 9
    605 3rd Ave Ste 3, Fremont, OH 43420 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 333-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fulton County Health Center
  • Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
  • Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital
  • Wood County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Animal Allergies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cholinergic Urticaria Chevron Icon
Combined Immunity Deficiency Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Sensitivity Testing Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
IgM Deficiency Chevron Icon
Metal Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Penicillin Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Severe Combined Immunodeficiency Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
X-Linked Agammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Xolair® Therapy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MercyCare Health Plans
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Ohio State University Health Plan
    • Paramount
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Safadi?

    Jun 11, 2018
    Had a great experience! Staff was extremely knowledgeable and very professional!
    Teresa Blankenship in Lambertville, MI — Jun 11, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ghassan Safadi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ghassan Safadi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Safadi to family and friends

    Dr. Safadi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Safadi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ghassan Safadi, MD.

    About Dr. Ghassan Safadi, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003813205
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleve Clin Fdn
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • University of Jordan / Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ghassan Safadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Safadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Safadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Safadi works at Dr. Safadi & Associates, Inc. in Tiffin, OH with other offices in Lima, OH, Perrysburg, OH, Sylvania, OH, Defiance, OH, Bowling Green, OH, Findlay, OH, Wauseon, OH and Fremont, OH. View the full addresses on Dr. Safadi’s profile.

    Dr. Safadi has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Safadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Safadi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Safadi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Safadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Safadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ghassan Safadi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.