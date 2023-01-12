Overview of Dr. Ghassan Samara, MD

Dr. Ghassan Samara, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Samara works at Stony Brook University Hospital in Stony Brook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.