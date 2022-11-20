See All Hematologists in Chicago Ridge, IL
Dr. Ghassan Zalzaleh, MD

Hematology
Overview of Dr. Ghassan Zalzaleh, MD

Dr. Ghassan Zalzaleh, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chicago Ridge, IL. They completed their residency with Albany Memorial Hospital

Dr. Zalzaleh works at Affiliated Oncologists in Chicago Ridge, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Anal and Rectal Cancer, Hemophilia and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zalzaleh's Office Locations

    Millenium Medical Center
    10604 Southwest Hwy, Chicago Ridge, IL 60415 (708) 424-9710

  • Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
  • Advocate South Suburban Hospital
  • Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
  • Palos Community Hospital
  • Silver Cross Hospital

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Nov 20, 2022
    Last saw Dr, Z in early October. Rather than a review of visit,I would have appreciated an inquiry as to how I am doing as his patient. As to visits and care in the past year I am grateful for Dr. Z's care and guidance thru my treatment and look forward to next visit in the new year
    Linda L. Walters — Nov 20, 2022
