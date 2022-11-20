Dr. Ghassan Zalzaleh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zalzaleh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ghassan Zalzaleh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ghassan Zalzaleh, MD
Dr. Ghassan Zalzaleh, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chicago Ridge, IL. They completed their residency with Albany Memorial Hospital
Dr. Zalzaleh works at
Dr. Zalzaleh's Office Locations
Millenium Medical Center10604 Southwest Hwy, Chicago Ridge, IL 60415 Directions (708) 424-9710
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Advocate South Suburban Hospital
- Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
- Palos Community Hospital
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Last saw Dr, Z in early October. Rather than a review of visit,I would have appreciated an inquiry as to how I am doing as his patient. As to visits and care in the past year I am grateful for Dr. Z's care and guidance thru my treatment and look forward to next visit in the new year
About Dr. Ghassan Zalzaleh, MD
- Hematology
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Cook Co Hosp
