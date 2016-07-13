See All Nephrologists in Sylacauga, AL
Dr. Ghayas Habach, MD

Nephrology
4.2 (4)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ghayas Habach, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Sylacauga, AL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Citizens Baptist Medical Center and Coosa Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Habach works at Merit Health Care in Sylacauga, AL with other offices in Talladega, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Nausea, Anemia and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Merit Health Care, PC of Sylacauga
    291 James Payton Blvd, Sylacauga, AL 35150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 249-0028
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Khalid L Khan MD PC
    216 Battle St E Ste A, Talladega, AL 35160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 249-0028

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Citizens Baptist Medical Center
  • Coosa Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 13, 2016
    I Have Been Going To Dr. Habach For Over 20 Years.
    dsatkinson0165 in Sylacauga, AL — Jul 13, 2016
    About Dr. Ghayas Habach, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1467434373
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hartford Hosp
    Residency
    • University of Connecticut
    Internship
    • Damascus Univ. School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Damascus University, Syria
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ghayas Habach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Habach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Habach has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Habach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Habach has seen patients for Nausea, Anemia and Hypercalcemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Habach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Habach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Habach.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Habach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Habach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

