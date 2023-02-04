Dr. Ghayyath Sultan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sultan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ghayyath Sultan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ghayyath Sultan, MD
Dr. Ghayyath Sultan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with UTHSC San Antonio - Nephrology
Dr. Sultan's Office Locations
Houston Kidney Specialists Center (HKSC)18220 State Highway 249 Ste 205, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 805-3475
Houston Kidney Specialists Center (HKSC)21212 Northwest Fwy Ste 205, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (281) 417-4749
HSE Medical Associates10720 Barker Cypress Rd Ste 2, Cypress, TX 77433 Directions (281) 805-3476
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very good at giving suggestions and explain everything very well with examples. I’ve been with doctor Dr.Sultan for 4 years.
About Dr. Ghayyath Sultan, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- UTHSC San Antonio - Nephrology
- St Vincent Charity Hospital
- Nephrology
Dr. Sultan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sultan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sultan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sultan has seen patients for Acidosis, Hyperkalemia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sultan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sultan speaks Arabic.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Sultan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sultan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sultan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sultan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.