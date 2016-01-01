Dr. Ghayyur Qureshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qureshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ghayyur Qureshi, MD
Dr. Ghayyur Qureshi, MD is a Pulmonologist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Woodland Memorial Hospital.
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic6555 Coyle Ave Ste 215, Carmichael, CA 95608 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Covered California
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 28 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- Graduate Hospital
- Med Coll Penn Hosp
- Med Coll Penn Hosp
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Critical Care Medicine
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
- Woodland Memorial Hospital
Dr. Qureshi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Qureshi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Qureshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Qureshi speaks Urdu.
Dr. Qureshi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qureshi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qureshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qureshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.