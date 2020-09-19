See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Dearborn, MI
Dr. Ghazala Azam, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.7 (34)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ghazala Azam, MD

Dr. Ghazala Azam, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Liaquat University Of Medical and Health Sciences. and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn.

Dr. Azam works at Advanced OB-GYN of Dearborn, PC in Dearborn, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum and Cervical Polyps along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Azam's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced OB-GYN of Dearborn, PC
    2421 Monroe St Ste 201, Dearborn, MI 48124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 447-0511
    Monday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Principal Life
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Ghazala Azam, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Hindi and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497949812
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Minimal Invasive Surgery From Kk Womens & Children Hospital, Singapor
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Liaquat University Of Medical and Health Sciences.
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Sindh
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ghazala Azam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Azam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Azam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Azam works at Advanced OB-GYN of Dearborn, PC in Dearborn, MI. View the full address on Dr. Azam’s profile.

    Dr. Azam has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum and Cervical Polyps, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Azam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Azam speaks Arabic, Hindi and Urdu.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Azam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

