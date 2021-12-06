Overview

Dr. Ghazala Qadir, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from QUAID-E-AZAM UNIVERSITY / ARMY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Meritus Medical Center.



Dr. Qadir works at Ryan Physical Therapy Associates in Hagerstown, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.