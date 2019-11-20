Dr. Ghazala Quraishi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quraishi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ghazala Quraishi, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston, Northside Hospital and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.
Ghazala Quraishi8010 Roswell Rd Ste 140, Atlanta, GA 30350 Directions (470) 747-8989Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston
- Northside Hospital
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Georgia, Inc.
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHCS
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Quraishi was a great listener and was very open to exploring multiple options.
- Sleep Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Tod Children's Hospital
- American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Dr. Quraishi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quraishi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quraishi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Quraishi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quraishi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quraishi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quraishi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.