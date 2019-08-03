Dr. Ghazaleh Aram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ghazaleh Aram, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ghazaleh Aram, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine|University Of Vermont College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.
Dr. Aram works at
Locations
-
1
Gastro Health - Woodbridge14010 Smoketown Rd Ste 117, Woodbridge, VA 22192 Directions (703) 580-0181Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Gastro Health - Manassas8140 Ashton Ave Ste 212, Manassas, VA 20109 Directions (703) 365-9085Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst BlueChoice, Inc.
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aram?
Dr. Aram is wonderful! She's thorough, and comforting. I called in with a concern and talked to the Office Manager, Sheri Styles, probably 6 or more years ago, she suggested that I see Dr. Aram. It's so important to find a doctor that's the right fit for you and your condition, and Sheri nailed it! So, thanks Sheri, to you and the office staff at AIG's Manassas location - you all have been so helpful!
About Dr. Ghazaleh Aram, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Persian, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1154499069
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- Johns Hopkins Bayview
- University of Vermont / College of Medicine|University Of Vermont College Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aram has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aram accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aram works at
Dr. Aram has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Heartburn and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aram speaks Persian, Spanish and Tagalog.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Aram. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.