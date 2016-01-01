See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Lewisville, TX
Dr. Ghazanfar Ali, MD

Geriatric Medicine
Call for new patient details
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ghazanfar Ali, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with JPS Family Health Center.

Dr. Ali works at CareNow - Lewisville in Lewisville, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX, Arlington, TX and Fort Worth, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CareNow - Lewisville
    1559 W Main St, Lewisville, TX 75067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 436-0333
  2. 2
    CareNow - Wheatland
    39769 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy, Dallas, TX 75237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 780-0802
    Monday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Tchd Arkansas Lane Pharmacy
    1050 W Arkansas Ln Ste 150, Arlington, TX 76013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 702-1100
  4. 4
    Jps Health Network
    1500 S Main St, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 702-3531

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • JPS Family Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Geriatric Assessment
Vaccination
Immunization Administration
Geriatric Assessment
Vaccination

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Immunization Administration
Geriatric Assessment
Vaccination
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Dyslipidemia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Joint Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pollen Allergy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sinus Bradycardia
Strep Throat
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Vitamin D Deficiency
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Administrative Physical
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Balanoposthitis
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dry Eyes
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Esophagitis
Fibromyalgia
Foot Sprain
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gout
Hair Loss
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hidradenitis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperkalemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Otitis Media
Overactive Bladder
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Polymyositis
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tinea Versicolor
Tinnitus
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Ghazanfar Ali, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063852655
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice and Geriatric Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ali has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.