Dr. Asaad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghazi Asaad, MD
Overview of Dr. Ghazi Asaad, MD
Dr. Ghazi Asaad, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Asaad works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Asaad's Office Locations
-
1
Behavioral Medicine/Counseling72 North St Ste 103, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 748-1200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Asaad?
Always excellent. A compassionate, gifted physician
About Dr. Ghazi Asaad, MD
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1194767681
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Asaad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Asaad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Asaad works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Asaad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asaad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asaad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asaad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.