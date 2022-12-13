Dr. Ghazi Rayan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rayan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ghazi Rayan, MD
Overview of Dr. Ghazi Rayan, MD
Dr. Ghazi Rayan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from SHANNON WEST TEXAS MEMORIAL HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Rayan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Rayan's Office Locations
-
1
Oklahoma City3366 NW Expressway Ste 700, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 945-4888
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rayan?
Staff was friendly, professional and efficient. Was shown to an exam room and was first examined by a "student" (Sorry - I don't know all the terms for various levels of professional advancement). When Dr. Rayan arrived, the student presented their exam and findings. Dr. Rayan examined my hand, explained in detail what he was doing, what he found, what he recommended. He was very thorough and addressed my questions and concerns. If his answers raised more questions, he addressed those as well. He gave me all the time I needed, and I never felt rush or hurried. He is a surgeon, but he has never pushed me towards a surgical solution for my issues. This is an excellent Physician!
About Dr. Ghazi Rayan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1215921630
Education & Certifications
- Union Memorial Hospital
- S Baltimore Genl Hosp-U MD Sch Med|Union Meml-Johns Hopkins
- S Baltimore Genl Hosp-U MD Sch Med
- SHANNON WEST TEXAS MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rayan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rayan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rayan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rayan works at
Dr. Rayan has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Dupuytren's Contracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rayan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Rayan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rayan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rayan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rayan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.