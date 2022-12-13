Overview of Dr. Ghazi Rayan, MD

Dr. Ghazi Rayan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from SHANNON WEST TEXAS MEMORIAL HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Rayan works at Ghazi M Rayan, MD Inc in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Dupuytren's Contracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.