Dr. Ghe Rosales-Vong, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ghe Rosales-Vong, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and Orange Coast Medical Center.
MemorialCare Medical Group - Santa Ana1212 W 17th St, Santa Ana, CA 92706 Directions (877) 696-3622Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Really spends time with you goes over everything takes his time He is the best ever
- Family Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Spanish
- 1922418466
- University Of California Irvine
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Family Practice
