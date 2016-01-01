Dr. Woldemichael has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghebru Woldemichael, MD
Overview of Dr. Ghebru Woldemichael, MD
Dr. Ghebru Woldemichael, MD is an Urology Specialist in Yuma, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Yuma Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Woldemichael works at
Dr. Woldemichael's Office Locations
Ghebru Woldemichael MD LLC2851 S Avenue B Ste 2601, Yuma, AZ 85364 Directions (928) 317-9562
Hospital Affiliations
- Yuma Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ghebru Woldemichael, MD
- Urology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
Dr. Woldemichael accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woldemichael has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Woldemichael has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Balanoposthitis and Phimosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woldemichael on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Woldemichael. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woldemichael.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woldemichael, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woldemichael appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.