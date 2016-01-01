Overview of Dr. Ghebru Woldemichael, MD

Dr. Ghebru Woldemichael, MD is an Urology Specialist in Yuma, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Yuma Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Woldemichael works at Ghebru Woldemichael MD in Yuma, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Balanoposthitis and Phimosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.