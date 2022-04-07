Overview

Dr. Ghiath Kashlan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lutz, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Aleppo and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg.



Dr. Kashlan works at Sunshine Primary Care in Lutz, FL with other offices in New Port Richey, FL and Trinity, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.