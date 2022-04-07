Dr. Ghiath Kashlan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kashlan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ghiath Kashlan, MD
Overview
Dr. Ghiath Kashlan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lutz, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Aleppo and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg.
Dr. Kashlan works at
Locations
-
1
Prime Aesthetica Centers17921 Hunting Bow Cir Ste 101, Lutz, FL 33558 Directions (727) 372-7371
-
2
Sunshine Primary Care LLC4738 Grand Blvd Ste E, New Port Richey, FL 34652 Directions (727) 372-7371Tuesday9:00am - 3:30pmThursdayClosed
-
3
Sunshine Primary Care- Trinity Branch8835 Hawbuck St, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 372-7371
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Even though I am 87 I choose to drive to Lutz from New Port Richey to see Dr Kashlan' He is an outstanding internist and always takes the time to hear me out and successfully deal wit my multiple health problems. He keeps me in good enough shape to take care of my handicapped wife and still bike 5 miles and swim 45 minutes each day.
About Dr. Ghiath Kashlan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1053393561
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Unity Health System, St Mary's, Rochester, Ny
- University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine
- University of Aleppo
- Aleppo Scientific Institute
Dr. Kashlan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kashlan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kashlan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kashlan works at
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Kashlan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kashlan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kashlan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kashlan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.