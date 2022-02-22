Overview

Dr. Ghiath Tayeb, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They completed their fellowship with Southern Ill University



Dr. Tayeb works at Tayeb Gastroenterology & Associates in Rochester Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.