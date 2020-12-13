Overview of Dr. Ghinwa Nakkash, MD

Dr. Ghinwa Nakkash, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Baghdad / College of Medcine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Nakkash works at Nakkash & Nakkash Mds in Troy, MI with other offices in Hazel Park, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.