Dr. Ghislaine Fougy, MD

Psychiatry
3.6 (20)
Map Pin Small Silver Spring, MD
Call for new patient details
59 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ghislaine Fougy, MD

Dr. Ghislaine Fougy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 59 years of experience. They graduated from Universite D'Etat D'Haiti, Faculte De Medecine.

Dr. Fougy works at Ghislaine Fougy MD PA in Silver Spring, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fougy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hillandale Mental Health Associates LLC
    10230 New Hampshire Ave Ste 202, Silver Spring, MD 20903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 431-2500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
ADHD and-or ADD
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 22, 2021
    I saw Dr. Fougy 35 years ago and see saved my life she was the only doctor that I saw that I felt cared. I will always be grateful to her.
    Janice — Nov 22, 2021
    About Dr. Ghislaine Fougy, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 59 years of experience
    • English
    • 1689787079
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Menninger School Psyc
    Internship
    • Provident Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Universite D'Etat D'Haiti, Faculte De Medecine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fougy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fougy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fougy works at Ghislaine Fougy MD PA in Silver Spring, MD. View the full address on Dr. Fougy’s profile.

    Dr. Fougy has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fougy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Fougy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fougy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fougy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fougy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

