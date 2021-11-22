Dr. Fougy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghislaine Fougy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ghislaine Fougy, MD
Dr. Ghislaine Fougy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 59 years of experience. They graduated from Universite D'Etat D'Haiti, Faculte De Medecine.
Dr. Fougy works at
Dr. Fougy's Office Locations
Hillandale Mental Health Associates LLC10230 New Hampshire Ave Ste 202, Silver Spring, MD 20903 Directions (301) 431-2500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Fougy 35 years ago and see saved my life she was the only doctor that I saw that I felt cared. I will always be grateful to her.
About Dr. Ghislaine Fougy, MD
- Psychiatry
- 59 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Menninger School Psyc
- Provident Hospital
- Universite D'Etat D'Haiti, Faculte De Medecine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fougy accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fougy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fougy has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fougy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Fougy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fougy.
