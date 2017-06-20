See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Redmond, WA
Dr. Ghislaine Robert, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Ghislaine Robert, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.3 (16)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ghislaine Robert, MD

Dr. Ghislaine Robert, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Redmond, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Universite De Montreal, Faculte De Medecine.

Dr. Robert works at Ghislaine Rober MD in Redmond, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Robert's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Docteure Ghislaine Robert MD Inc.
    8630 164th Ave NE Ste 205, Redmond, WA 98052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 836-1800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Musculoskeletal Function Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Robert?

    Jun 20, 2017
    I was mis diagnosed about a problem that had me dealing with chronic pain for over 5 years. Seeing her about another issue she ID'd my root problem in under 10min. Ran an MRI to confirm her findings. After two weeks of physical therapy, ALL of my chronic pain issues were gone. I did PT for longer than two weeks to stabalize my issue, so it was not likely to occur again.
    Jeremy in Redmond, WA — Jun 20, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ghislaine Robert, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ghislaine Robert, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Robert to family and friends

    Dr. Robert's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Robert

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ghislaine Robert, MD.

    About Dr. Ghislaine Robert, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679598510
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Fellow Of College Des Medecins De Famille Du Canada
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Universite De Montreal Faculty Of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Universite De Montreal, Faculte De Medecine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ghislaine Robert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Robert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Robert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Robert works at Ghislaine Rober MD in Redmond, WA. View the full address on Dr. Robert’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Robert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ghislaine Robert, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.