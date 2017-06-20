Dr. Ghislaine Robert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ghislaine Robert, MD
Overview of Dr. Ghislaine Robert, MD
Dr. Ghislaine Robert, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Redmond, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Universite De Montreal, Faculte De Medecine.
Dr. Robert works at
Dr. Robert's Office Locations
Docteure Ghislaine Robert MD Inc.8630 164th Ave NE Ste 205, Redmond, WA 98052 Directions (425) 836-1800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I was mis diagnosed about a problem that had me dealing with chronic pain for over 5 years. Seeing her about another issue she ID'd my root problem in under 10min. Ran an MRI to confirm her findings. After two weeks of physical therapy, ALL of my chronic pain issues were gone. I did PT for longer than two weeks to stabalize my issue, so it was not likely to occur again.
About Dr. Ghislaine Robert, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Fellow Of College Des Medecins De Famille Du Canada
- Universite De Montreal Faculty Of Medicine
- Universite De Montreal, Faculte De Medecine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Robert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.