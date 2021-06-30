Dr. Ghobad Azizi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azizi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ghobad Azizi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ghobad Azizi, MD
Dr. Ghobad Azizi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Universitaet Hamburg, Fachbereich Medizin and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Azizi works at
Dr. Azizi's Office Locations
-
1
Wilmington Endocrinology PA1717 Shipyard Blvd Ste 220, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 254-9464
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Azizi?
Great care by the whole Wilmington Endo team. Dr. Azizi explained everything that was going on that was easily understood. One of the smoothest on-time doctors offices that I have experienced.
About Dr. Ghobad Azizi, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1134162464
Education & Certifications
- University Ma Mem Hlthcare Mem Campus
- Universitaet Hamburg, Fachbereich Medizin
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Azizi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Azizi accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Azizi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Azizi works at
Dr. Azizi has seen patients for Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Azizi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
111 patients have reviewed Dr. Azizi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azizi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azizi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azizi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.