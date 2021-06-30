See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Wilmington, NC
Dr. Ghobad Azizi, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.3 (111)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ghobad Azizi, MD

Dr. Ghobad Azizi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Universitaet Hamburg, Fachbereich Medizin and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Azizi works at Wilmington Endocrinology PA in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Azizi's Office Locations

    Wilmington Endocrinology PA
    1717 Shipyard Blvd Ste 220, Wilmington, NC 28403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 254-9464

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
  • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Goiter
Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter
Goiter
Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter

Treatment frequency



Goiter
Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter
Abnormal Thyroid
Dysphagia
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoparathyroidism
Malaise and Fatigue
Overweight
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Nodule
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Chronic Neck Pain
Hashimoto's Disease
Hyperparathyroidism
Insomnia
Thyroiditis
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Cholesterol Screening
Cough
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes Screening
Diabetic Evaluation
Dizziness
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Fibromyalgia
Hair Loss
Heart Palpitations
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Rash
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Tremor
Ultrasound, Thyroid
VAP Lipid Testing
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Water Deprivation Test
Wheezing
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Aspiration or Injection of Thyroid Cyst
Autoimmune Diseases
Cancer
Fine Needle Aspiration of Thyroid Nodules
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hernia
Hypertension
Joint Pain
Kidney Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Sarcoidosis
Subacute Thyroiditis
Thyroid Disease
Thyroid Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy
Ultrasound-Guided Biopsy
Ultrasound-Guided Fine Needle Aspiration
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 111 ratings
    Patient Ratings (111)
    5 Star
    (88)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (17)
    About Dr. Ghobad Azizi, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134162464
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Ma Mem Hlthcare Mem Campus
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Universitaet Hamburg, Fachbereich Medizin
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
