Dr. Gholam Jabbari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jabbari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gholam Jabbari, MD
Overview of Dr. Gholam Jabbari, MD
Dr. Gholam Jabbari, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bettendorf, IA. They completed their residency with Kings Co-Downstate Med Ctr
Dr. Jabbari works at
Dr. Jabbari's Office Locations
-
1
Genesis Health Group, Bettendorf OB/GYN865 Lincoln Rd Ste 100, Bettendorf, IA 52722 Directions (563) 355-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Genesis Medical Center – Silvis
- Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, East Rusholme Street
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Pekin Insurance
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jabbari?
Excellent care from all staff especially dr jabbari and nurse
About Dr. Gholam Jabbari, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Persian
- 1801867957
Education & Certifications
- Kings Co-Downstate Med Ctr
- Pahlavi U Hosps
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jabbari has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jabbari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jabbari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jabbari works at
Dr. Jabbari has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jabbari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jabbari speaks Persian.
97 patients have reviewed Dr. Jabbari. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jabbari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jabbari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jabbari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.