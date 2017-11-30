Dr. Gholamreza Khoshnevis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khoshnevis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gholamreza Khoshnevis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gholamreza Khoshnevis, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Baytown, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from SHAHID BEHESHTI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.
Dr. Khoshnevis works at
Locations
-
1
Houston Methodist Department of Cardiology4201 Garth Rd Ste 107, Baytown, TX 77521 Directions (281) 837-7587
-
2
Houston Methodist Department of Cardiology6550 Fannin St Ste 1901, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-1100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khoshnevis?
The best doctor that I have ever seen!
About Dr. Gholamreza Khoshnevis, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Persian
- Male
- 1548246168
Education & Certifications
- Tex Heart Inst/Baylor Coll Med
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- SHAHID BEHESHTI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khoshnevis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khoshnevis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Khoshnevis using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Khoshnevis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khoshnevis works at
Dr. Khoshnevis has seen patients for Hypotension and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khoshnevis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khoshnevis speaks Persian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Khoshnevis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khoshnevis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khoshnevis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khoshnevis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.