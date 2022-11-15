Dr. Ghosn Issa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Issa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ghosn Issa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ghosn Issa, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Damascus University School of Medicine|University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital, Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast, Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.
Locations
1
SHMG - Endocrinology1549 Airport Blvd Ste 340, Pensacola, FL 32504 Directions (850) 397-1809
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida West Hospital
- Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Baptist Hospital
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough and truly cares about a correct diagnosis.
About Dr. Ghosn Issa, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1215975198
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Metrohealth Medical Center- Case Western Reserve University
- Metrohlth Med Center|Metrohlth Med Ctr
- Damascus University School of Medicine|University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Issa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Issa has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Issa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Issa speaks Arabic and French.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Issa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Issa.
