Dr. Ghousia Alikhan, MD

Rheumatology
3.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Holyoke, MA
Call for new patient details
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ghousia Alikhan, MD

Dr. Ghousia Alikhan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Holyoke, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center and Holyoke Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Alikhan's Office Locations

    575 Beech St Ste 402, Holyoke, MA 01040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 534-2682
    Rheumatology Center of Nj Inc.
    56 Union Ave, Somerville, NJ 08876 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 722-5380
    15 Hospital Dr Ste 402, Holyoke, MA 01040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 534-2682
    10 Hospital Dr Ste 304, Holyoke, MA 01040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 534-2682

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baystate Medical Center
  • Holyoke Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Aug 25, 2021
    Had to go get seen for pseudogout. Dr. Alikhan has been kind and effective, discussed my problem and options with me, and generally has been very helpful.
    Victor Danilchenko — Aug 25, 2021
    About Dr. Ghousia Alikhan, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • 1801275383
    Education & Certifications

    • ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alikhan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alikhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alikhan has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alikhan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Alikhan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alikhan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alikhan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alikhan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

