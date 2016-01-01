Overview of Dr. Ghulam Dastgir, MD

Dr. Ghulam Dastgir, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Dastgir works at Fishman Center Total Eye Care in Rego Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.