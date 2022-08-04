See All Oncologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Ghulam Kashef, MD

Medical Oncology
4.4 (42)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ghulam Kashef, MD

Dr. Ghulam Kashef, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central de Estudios Techilos|Universidad Iberoamericana and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Kashef works at Grzegorz S. Obara, M.D. in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Esophageal Cancer and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kashef's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Grzegorz S. Obara, M.D.
    3730 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 849-0103
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
  • Summerlin Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Esophageal Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Kidney Cancer
Esophageal Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Kidney Cancer

Esophageal Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Kidney Cancer
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Breast Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Laryngeal Cancer
Leukocytosis
Lung Cancer
Melanoma
Nodular Lymphoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Oral Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Skin Cancer
Thyroid Cancer
Tonsil Cancer
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
All Lymphoma
Bladder Cancer
Bone Cancer
Brain Cancer
Burkitt's Lymphoma
Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Cervical Cancer
Chemotherapy
Cholangiocarcinoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Cryoglobulinemia
Eye Cancer
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Gum Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer
Hemophilia
Hemophilia A
Immunotherapy
Kaposi's Sarcoma
Liver Cancer
Lymphocytosis
Lymphoma
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Mediastinal Tumors
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Myeloma
Osteosarcoma
Ovarian Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma
Pleural Cancer
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Reticulosarcoma
Sickle Cell Disease
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Testicular Cancer
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Thrombosis
Tongue Cancer
Uterine Cancer
    • Aetna
    • America's Health Choice
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health
    • HealthChoice
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • PHCS
    • Sierra Choice
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Health Network
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 04, 2022
    Did not see him this visit
    Barbara Jorgensen — Aug 04, 2022
    About Dr. Ghulam Kashef, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1679662688
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Kansas|University of Kansas Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Central de Estudios Techilos|Universidad Iberoamericana
